Tyler Thomas Andera, 907 W. 4th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Annamay Christine Heuer, Irene; Driving to left on approach to intersection; $132.50.
Robert Bussey, Springfield; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Thomas S. Lyons, Volin; Artificial light/night vision; $272.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Tyler Resick, Kimball; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Dawn Aranda, 148 Par Lane, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Lance Christopher Suing, 1101 Burleigh, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Brandon Keleher, Sioux City, Iowa; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jonathan A. Mischke, Trinity, Texas; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Joshua Wubben, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Stephen Charles Abbey, Mountain View, Mo.; Violations of safety requirements; $182.50.
Sheri Jan Plumbtree, Powhattan, Kan.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sheldon Winder, 413 ½ Locust Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Justin McDowell, Bloomfield, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Judy Kay Knoll, Avon; Careless driving; $122.50.
John Thole, Omaha, Neb.; PFD use required (child under 7 years of age); $122.50.
Sierra Norman, Hollister, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $167.50.
Brad R. Jones, 101 Lewis Trail, Yankton; Big game methods prohibited; Acquitted at trial.
Janis Larae Fasthorse, 30523 US HWY 81, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Jonathan Trent Herman, 1001 Memory Lane #18, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Xavier Mayo, 400 Picotte Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tokahewin H. Clifford, Alliance, Neb.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Eugene Gear, 401 Douglas Apt. 2, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $868.49; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Larry Dean Rederick, Wakonda; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedule 1 or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Allison Ann Gullikson, 1008 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Terry Lynn Mulford, 103 Par Ln, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $127.50.
Johnny E. Tschetter, Sioux Falls; Boat under power in zoned swim area; $122.50.
Royce Michael, Crofton, Neb.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Pam Schapmann, Norfolk, Neb.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gary Alen Kallhoff, Bloomfield, Neb.; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Cecil Alan Hahn, Schuyler, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $769.50.
Johnny Hayden Jr., Huston, Texas; Petty theft-2nd degree-less $100; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aleah Medina, Niobrara, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days.
Emma Ofelia Mondragon, 413 ½ Locust Ave., Yankton; Obtaining property or services with false credit card; $183.93; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Michael Hofer, Howard; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Dezarae L. Thomas, Niobrara, Neb.; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance; Dismissal-reduction.
Allison Ann Gullikson, 1008 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Richard Nedved, Tyndall; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Conner Eugene Frasch, Bristow, Neb.; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse-violation of conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Connor Davenport, 503 Burgess Rd., Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $122.50.
Abbygale Weber, 112 Mack Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nichole Lynn Schrader, Dallas; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Doerr, Mitchell; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shelly Deborah Gibbins, Menno; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
