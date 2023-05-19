100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 20, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, May 20, 1948
• South Dakota’s State Hospital here is one of less than half a dozen in the United States now engaged in pioneering a new method of treatment for insanity known as transorbital lobotomy. A preliminary report on 24 cases treated here is made by Dr. Frank W. Haas, superintendent, and Dr. D.B. Williams, assistant superintendent, in an article in the May issue of the South Dakota Journal of Medicine and Pharmacy, and released today.
• Nancy Ausman, senior from Elk Point, will reign as May Queen over the annual May Fete at Yankton college, which is to be staged in Garden Terrace theatre Friday evening, May 21 at 8:30 o’clock. The traditional program of dance interpretations is being presented by the Orchesis club and the department of physical education for women, under the direction of Miss Nina Johnson.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 20, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 20, 1998
• A day after his passing, longtime college professor Virgil Petrik is remembered as someone who shared with his students his many loves — his love of theater, love of performing, love of public speaking and a desire to make learning a lifelong process. Petrik, who spent 30 years in the college classroom, died Monday at the age of 66.
• Yankton police are still unsure who is responsible for a diesel spill that occurred at the corner of Fourth and Broadway Tuesday morning. The Yankton Fire Department cleaned up the spill, and there was no serious damage or injuries.
