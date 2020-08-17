TYNDALL — The 2020 banquet of the Bon Homme County Pheasants Forever that was scheduled for Aug. 22 in Tyndall has been cancelled.
Watch for the membership drive letter and possible raffles via mail or online.
The organization hopes to be back on track for next year.
