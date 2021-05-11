• Dewayne Llewellyn, 43, Irene, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions; manufacture, distribution or possession of drugs in Schedules I or II; possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II; unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance in Schedules I or II; distribution; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 oz. or less); possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less); use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and habitual offender (3+ prior felonies).
• Leah Irons, 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order; driving under the influence, speeding on a state highway and driving without a license.
