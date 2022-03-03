Corps: Lower Runoff Expected Through 2022

The lower Missouri River levels at Yankton don’t look to improve greatly anytime soon.
The Central Plains will likely experience drought conditions through spring, leading to anticipated below-normal Missouri River runoff for 2022, forecasters said Thursday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the National Weather Service (NWS) offered that outlook during their monthly report to the media and government officials.
Based on several factors, the Corps expects runoff well below normal for all reaches except from Gavins Point Dam to Sioux City.
“The runoff in February was less than predicted, and we expect the lower-than-average runoff to continue in the coming months,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“The snow accumulation in both the plains and the mountains continues to be below average, and the soil moisture remains very low compared to normal. This resulted in us lowering our anticipated runoff for the 2022 water year,” he added.
All of the flood storage space of 16.3 million acre-feet (MAF) is available to start the 2022 runoff season, plus approximately 8 MAF of carryover storage. The Corps will provide minimum service flow support for the start of the navigation season.
USACE engineer Ryan Larsen noted the major drop during the past month.
The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa, has dropped from 21.7 million acre feet last month to 20.4 MAF on March 1, a reduction of 1.3 MAF. If realized, this forecast would be 79% of normal.
Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton will remain at the current level but will be raised later this month, according to the Corps’ Mike Swenson. Starting March 19, the Corps will start increasing releases to provide more flow for downstream navigation and other needs.
Gavins Point’s current releases are 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), with the forecast release rate is 17,200 cfs.
Directly upstream at Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown, the average releases during the past month were 9,700 cfs. Releases will be adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point and to back up Gavins Point releases.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly report Thursday for the High Plains.
In southeast South Dakota, abnormally dry conditions exist for northern Bon Homme, Yankton, Hutchinson, western Turner, Clay and Union counties.
Moderate drought conditions are found in Charles Mix, Douglas and southern Bon Homme counties.
In northeast Nebraska, moderate drought conditions are found in Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties with severe drought to the west and south.
Expect more of the same in the weeks ahead, according to the NOAA’s Doug Kluck. The outlook calls for warm, dry weather in the Central Plains, he said.
“Most of the basin will remain in drought of some form or another,” he said.
During the past three months, many areas of the basin have only moved from D4, the worst-case scenario, to one step higher at D3, he said.
“A lot of those places aren’t that much better this time of year, going into spring and summer with those kinds of conditions,” he said.
However, the Yankton region is headed for an abrupt change, at least starting today (Friday). The outlook calls for cooler temperatures and precipitation. Nevertheless, the long-term outlook for the Central Plains calls for increased chances of drier-than-normal conditions.
The plains and mountain snowpack are both generally below normal heading into spring and what is generally the recharge season.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at below-average rates, the NWS’ Kevin Low said.
The Feb. 27, mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 80% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 82% of average.
By March 1, about 80% of the total mountain snowpack has typically accumulated. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15. Currently, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is very light to non-existent.
The plains snowpack is significantly low except in the north-central and northeast part of South Dakota, Low said. The snow water equivalent (SWE) in the headwater of the James River could produce downstream flooding.
Between now and the end of May, tributary flooding is likely along the James, Big Sioux and Little Sioux rivers, Low said. Moderate flooding could occur along the James River, while minor flooding could happen on the other two rivers.
The outlook doesn’t take into account ice, but this winter’s mild and generally dry conditions create a low risk for ice jams, Low said. Any flood risks would be driven by rain and snow events — particularly thunderstorms — between now and late May, he added.
Hydropower has taken a hit with the lower river levels. The six mainstem power plants generated 448 million kWh of electricity in February. Typical energy generation for February is 624 million kWh.
Based on current projections, the Missouri River’s annual power production will be 7.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), while the average is 9.4 kWh.
The Corps will monitor conditions and adjust releases as necessary, Remus said.
“The 2022 upper basin runoff is below normal. We anticipate continuing our water conservation measures through 2022 and possibly longer,” he said. “We have adequate water to provide for all the water needs, but the Corps does not provide or guarantee access to water.”
Corps officials will hit the road next month, conducting spring public meeting during the week of April 11. More information will be provided when available, but meeting sites typically include Pierre and Sioux City.
