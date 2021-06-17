Drought: From Bad To Worse

The growing drought could have numerous impacts throughout the area.
During Thursday’s North Central U.S. Climate and Drought Outlook webinar, Kentucky State Climatologist Stuart Foster said that the drought threat in the Upper Plains continues to grow.
“There’ s already a lot of concern about conditions in the Dakotas, Montana and such,” he said. “There we have extreme and exceptional drought prevalent throughout that region, even though there has been some recent rainfall. That’s certainly not been sufficient to alleviate conditions significantly in those areas.”
The most substantial of the recent rainfall Foster cited happened in the western half of the Dakotas. Much of the southeastern part of South Dakota is currently listed as being in a severe drought.
Foster compared the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map to the map from June 15, 2020. At that time, abnormally dry to severe drought conditions were present on the western side of the Dakotas while a thin strip of abnormally dry conditions stretched along the eastern border of South Dakota.
“The drought conditions that have developed, in essence, didn’t just come out of the blue,” Foster said. “This has been developing since last year.”
He said that current conditions are building to levels not seen in nearly a decade.
“The amount of drought coverage … is at the highest level across the country since 2013,” he said. “You’ll remember the 2012 drought that was a very extreme drought across the region. Essentially what we’re saying is that we’re seeing the greatest coverage of drought since that period.”
Foster said this ongoing drought could have a number of impacts throughout the region.
“Fire risk in the northern Great Plains is elevated as a result of farm operations and other human activities and dry lightning strikes,” he said. “There’s a lot of ways fires can get started when you have these types of conditions in terms of drought and heat.”
He added that the lack of moisture this year will also have impacts along the Missouri River basin.
“The mountain snowpack is nearly gone,” he said. “The concern is going forward. Runoff in the Missouri basin for the month of May was only 64% of average. Unfortunately, the projections were pretty much on target that flows were going to be low. The projection going forward for 2021 is that runoff will be about 69% of average.”
He said that this will mean drastic measures may be needed throughout the Missouri River system if the situation doesn’t improve.
“It is anticipated there will be some measures put in place that will have some impact on navigation flow support,” he said. “Those decisions will not be made until July 1 and will be based on what conditions are like in terms of reservoirs at that time.”
Foster said that there are varied impacts on regional crops as well.
“The hot and dry weather has adversely impacted the development of corn in its early stages,” he said. “It’s pretty early and if we were to see a return to more normal precipitation — which would mean about an inch per week — it probably would overcome the poor start for corn there. In Nebraska, the good rains that occurred in May and such have helped quite a bit in terms of providing some deeper soil moisture. But again, as conditions have dried and weather has warmed, there is a need for precipitation in the next seven, 10 or 14 days, or you may start to see some impacts.”
Some relief could be possible in the coming weeks with the seven-day precipitation forecast showing a potential for rainfall across the region while the 8- to 14-day forecast calls for above-normal precipitation throughout much of Nebraska and South Dakota.
The seasonal outlook for the remainder of summer calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures in southeast South Dakota with potentially normal precipitation.
