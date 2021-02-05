100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 6, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 6, 1946
• Organization of a South Dakota State Chess Association and plans for an International Chess Tournament to be held in Yankton September 15-22 of this year were major developments at a chess demonstration held at the Hotel Charles Gurney last evening, featuring the world-famed blindfold chess wizard George Koltanowski.
• A ready-mixed concrete plant, capable of delivering concrete completely mixed for any specific construction purpose, will get underway in Yankton on a limited scale within a month and reach full production by the middle of next May, it was announced by Maynard L. Larson today. The Yankton plant, which will be the third of its kind in South Dakota, will be known as the Ready-Mix Concrete Company.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 6, 1971
• A 25-year-old anthropologist and explorer, who is credited with having discovered the oldest evidences of pre-history man to date, will make a guest appearance on the campus of Yankton College at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The appearance will be in the Forbes Hall Auditorium. He is Richard E. Leakey, administrative director of the National Museum of Kenya.
• The new Disabled American Veterans chapter in Yankton will be officially known as Hevle-Heimes Chapter No. 17, the National Executive Committee has notified Commander Frank Branaugh and other officials of the post. The name will honor the first two men from Yankton who were killed in action in the Vietnam War.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 6, 1996
• Yankton attorney Matt Michels announced Monday he is running as a Republican for one of the two District 18 (Yankton County) seats in the South Dakota House. Besides his local practice, Michels serves as Associate General Counsel for the Presentation Health System.
• U.S. House hopeful John Thune made his candidacy for the GOP nomination official Monday with a promise to work for a balanced budget amendment and a change in the country’s tax structure. Thune, 35, became the second Republican to announce his candidacy.
