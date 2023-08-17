Hot Days Ahead
The expected arrival of an extended period of hot and humid weather will likely have little impact on corn at this point, but meteorologists say the predicted hot conditions could still hamper the yields of soybeans, which mature later than corn. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Today’s arrival of heat and humidity, which is forecast to continue throughout August, brings a screeching halt to recent rainfall and drought relief, a climatologist says.

Pete Boulay, Minnesota assistant state climatologist, provided that outlook Thursday during a National Weather Service (NWS) webinar.

