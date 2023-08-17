Hot Days Ahead

Today’s arrival of heat and humidity, which is forecast to continue throughout August, brings a screeching halt to recent rainfall and drought relief, a climatologist says.
Pete Boulay, Minnesota assistant state climatologist, provided that outlook Thursday during a National Weather Service (NWS) webinar.
“We have experienced an overall cool August so far, but if you listen to the forecast, that’s about to change,” he said.
The NWS in Sioux Falls has issued an outlook for southeast South Dakota that calls for today (Friday) bringing back hot temperatures continuing through the weekend.
Heat index values will possibly exceed 100 degrees at times, with chances for hot temperatures continuing into next week.
In northeast Nebraska, an excessive heat watch has been issued for the entire area Saturday through Tuesday.
Very dangerous heat is forecast for the region for an extended period of time. The heat index is expected to top 100 to 105 degrees for numerous locations.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day in this period as the heat index will range from 100 to 110 degrees or possibly greater.
Sunday through Thursday, the heat index could reach 105 degrees.
In addition, wildfire smoke will produce air quality reductions across the region,
Thursday’s one-day cooldown now appears to have been a brief respite, Boulay said.
“For the 6- to 10-day outlook, we’re baking in above- normal temperatures. Is this the last big heat wave of summer? We’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “For the 8- to 14-day outlook, for the rest of August, the outlook shows a ridge shifting to the east with above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for much of the region.”
Boulay saw a great deal of uncertainty when analyzing next month.
“The September outlook is a three-sided coin for above- , normal and below-normal temperatures and precipitation,” he said.
DRAMATIC CHANGES
The Great Plains may also see a dramatic swing back to drought conditions after experiencing large rainfalls in some areas earlier this month, Boulay said.
Some parts of the Yankton region received rainfall totaling upwards of 5-6 inches during one event. Other storms brought 2 inches or more.
“With the moisture we started seeing August 1, it was almost like we turned over a new climate regime on (that date),” he said.
Boulay noted the wide variations across an entire area.
“It has been a fairly wet August overall, with some exceptions,” he said. “There are places that saw less than normal precipitation, but there are large areas that are at (least) 200%, or more than double, their normal precipitation, which has really helped out the drought situation.”
The crop conditions received a boost because of the timely rains, but the topsoil moisture remains short to very short because of the prolonged drought, Boulay said.
“Corn conditions were improving last week. We had good to excellent upticks in areas that were on the downslide as the drought continued to worsen,” he said. “But not everybody improved to good to excellent conditions, which is a point I want to make.”
Boulay noted the improved crop conditions for much of the Great Plains and Midwest.
“Corn has progressed to 20% ahead of normal for this time of year based on the five-year average, because it has been so warm,” he said.
“The soybean conditions are good to excellent. We’re seeing improvements where the rains were timely. Some fell in the nick of time, and they were definitely looking better than a few weeks ago. The August rains have really brought improvement.”
Corn and soybeans have made it through the season despite numerous challenges, according to Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“Certainly, what has been said about the increasing drought conditions comes into play,” the former South Dakota state climatologist said. “We skated by a lot this year, with a lot of crops getting enough moisture where they are doing OK, but others are doing worse.”
Most farmers in the Central Plains are getting close to the end of the growing season, he said.
“The corn is past the point of great change. We’re locked into what our yield is going to be. The increasing drought won’t help, but it won’t hurt a terrible amount,” he said.
“The soybeans still have an ability to make conditions that are good, but (the drought) could ding their yield potential.”
Todey turned his attention to the extreme heat’s impact on both people and animals.
“We haven’t had a lot of extreme heat this summer,” he said. “The last extreme heat was in July, and we had some livestock losses. Because we haven’t had that much heat, we could have some human health issues.”
GOING WITH THE FLOW
In terms of rivers and streams, Boulay noted the Missouri River basin releases are running much higher than last year.
“We’re in better shape with the Missouri River basin than we were a year ago,” he said. “The forecast shows us hugging on the low end of average from 1969 to 2022, so there’s some water in the system.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued its monthly report on the Missouri River’s upper basin.
July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City was 3.3 million acre-feet (MAF), 99% of average. Runoff was near or above average in all reaches except the Fort Peck reach, which was 68% of average.
The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City is 28.5 MAF, 111% of average.
System storage peaked on July 22 at 56.6 million acre-feet (MAF). System storage on August 1 was 56.3 MAF, or 0.2 MAF above the base of the Annual Flood Control and Multiple Use zone.
WAITING FOR EL NINO
Looking ahead, Boulay noted the forecast of a strong El Nino, a weather pattern that comes off the Pacific Ocean, typically bringing warmer, drier weather to the Central Plains.
“Right now, the El Nino advisory calls for 95% chance of an El Nino this winter and a 56% chance of a strong El Nino,” he said. “The winter of 2015-16 was the last strong El Nino, and it continued for several months.”
El Nino can remain unpredictable when it comes to the precipitation forecast, Boulay said.
“Historically, we always have a better handle on temperatures with an El Nino than precipitation. It only takes one big storm to skew those statistics,” he said.
“You don’t typically have a snowy winter with an El Nino. You have a better show during a La Nina, but that’s never a slam dunk, either, as we have seen during the last three years.”
The El Nino will start exerting a greater impact this fall and winter, according to Doug Kluck with the NWS office in Kansas City.
“We don’t see the full effect of El Nino until October, November and December, and then later in January in February,” he said. “It’s usually warmer and drier than normal in the north.”
The weather pattern can vary greatly during any given time, Todey said.
“It’s good to remember that La Nina and El Nino are not the same year-round,” he said. “It depends on where you are in the country and the season you’re in. It makes a difference in what see with it and the strength of it.”
The National Drought Monitor compiled this week’s reading Tuesday and released it Thursday.
In southeast South Dakota, most or all of Charles Mix, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union counties are listed as abnormally dry. Douglas and Hutchinson counties are primarily moderate drought, Turner and Lincoln counties are a mix of moderate and severe drought, with some abnormally dry areas in southern Hutchinson and Turner counties.
In northeast Nebraska, Knox County is listed as severe drought in the west and moderate drought in the east. Cedar County is listed as abnormally dry in the north and mostly moderate drought in the south with a small patch of severe drought. Dixon County is a scattering, from north to south, of abnormally dry and moderate, severe and extreme drought.
Neighboring counties to the south are primarily listed in extreme drought, with a small pocket of exceptional drought, the worst classification.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.