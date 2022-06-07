VERMILLION — The public is invited to join the Missouri National Recreational River and the Friends of the Missouri National Recreational River to celebrate the reopening of the Mulberry Bend Overlook. The overlook has been closed since August 2021 to address and correct trail accessibility issues.
The event will take place on Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon. Park staff will be present to provide information and will have the park’s mobile visitor center on site to provide an opportunity for people to learn more about the river, the park, and programs.
The Mulberry Bend Overlook is located along Nebraska Highway 15 about one-quarter mile south of the Vermillion-Newcastle Bridge.
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River, visit nps.gov/mnrr, call 605-665-0209 or visit the park headquarters located at 508 E. Second St. in Yankton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
