CENTER, Neb. — Knox County Sheriff Don Henery has announced his office’s final statistics for 2021.
He reports that, during the calendar year 2021, his office handled 116 criminal complaints; referred criminal charges to the county attorney on 54 individuals, some with more than one charge; and recovered and or helped recover $45,841 in stolen property.
There were 39 arrest warrants served in Knox County, while 117 prisoners were booked into the Knox County Jail, including people sentenced by the Knox County and District Courts, and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Court.
The Sheriff’s Office also investigated 44 vehicle accidents, investigated 11 deaths for the Knox County coroner, processed 367 civil/criminal papers, and served 311 civil/criminal papers.
Reimbursements paid to Knox County:
• for mileage and fees — $14,840.56;
• from Federal/(BIA) — $41,257;
• from U.S Marshall’s — $1822.50;
• Santee Dispatching Contract — $25,000;
• Encartele — Jail Phones; $0;
• Fingerprinting — $75;
• Work release — $577.50;
• Contractional Law Enforcement Services — $96,914.75.
A total of 807 vehicle inspections were done in 2021, for a total of $8,070; and a total of 190 handgun application certificates were issued in 2021, for a total of $950, permit fees for services provided by the Sheriff’s Office. There was a total of $262,074.28 income from Sheriff’s Office/Jail Services.
There were 2,360 calls made to the Sheriff’s Office on the 911 lines, from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021.
All deputies exceeded the required 22 hours of continuing education per year. All jailer/dispatchers exceeded the required 18 hours of continuing education per year for a total of over 360 hours of mandatory continuing education most of which was done in the meeting room of the Knox County Courthouse and was open for all officers in Northeast Nebraska to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.