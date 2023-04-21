PIERRE — As host of the Governor’s Giant Vision Competition, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry President David Owen recently announced the qualifying applicants for the 2023 Business/Open and Student competitions.

Judged on the content of their business plans, the following were selected by a panel of judges as the top qualifying entries that will advance to the next level of the competition set for Tuesday, April 25, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The competitor displays will be open to the public from 9:30-11:45 a.m. in Exhibit Hall 1.

