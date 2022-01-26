Touting Tourism

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two stories tied to last week’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held in Pierre.
A steadfast advocate of tourism is taking on a higher position in promoting the industry in South Dakota.
Earlier this month, Carmen Schramm of Yankton was elected president of the South Dakota Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board.
Schramm told the Press & Dakotan that she was initially appointed to the board by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard in 2015 while serving as the director of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
She said that she’s excited about the opportunity to serve as the board’s president for the next two years.
“It’s a great honor to be able to do it,” she said. “You meet a lot of people across the state. I’ve been in the industry so long, it’s an honor and a progression type of thing.”
She said that the governor-appointed board is made up of numerous experts in the field of tourism.
“It’s made up of industry people and citizens across the state that have experience in the industry,” she said. “They represent all areas of the state. … We’re a liaison to the (Department of Tourism), we’re advocates for the industry within our area and we advise the secretary.”
Schramm said her duties won’t deviate too much from what they were before she became the board’s president.
“The idea is to continue to educate the public on the importance of tourism in our state, in our region and in our community and attend different functions that go on across our state,” she said.
She said the ultimate goal is to keep the state’s tourism industry at the forefront as changes come and go.
“(We’re) looking for that next new thing and how to keep our state ahead of the curve, because at all times, we are competing with every other state in the United States — and every other country, to be honest,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you have to be staying up on the next best thing. The marketing is so crucial, and it’s obviously working because of the numbers that have been coming in.”
Schramm’s board presidency comes at a time when the South Dakota tourism industry has been booming. A more relaxed policy during the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the state exceed records in areas such as camping and overall visitors.
“We’ve had record-setting years, so the role of the (Tourism) Department and our role as far as the advisory board goes is to make sure we keep looking at opportunities,” Schramm said. “Last year was such a busy year that we had people — especially in the western part of the state — saying, ‘Wow! Our summer started in March.’”
She said that this vision has been taking shape by targeting an unusual demographic for fueling tourism — in-state residents.
“One of the things that the state is doing … is getting people to look at vacationing in their own back yard and going out and seeing their state,” she said. “It always amazed me when I worked at the Chamber how many people had never been to Pierre, South Dakota, before when we did Yankton Day.”
Additionally, Schramm said another goal is to drive people to different corners of the state they may not have previously considered.
“What the state is doing this year is a ‘hidden gems’ piece,” she said. “They have a new app where they’re trying get people to check in and go see something in every one of the communities in the state of South Dakota, pushing people into some of those lesser markets that have cool things, but maybe they don’t have the budgets to market themselves.”
Schramm said goals also include expansion of target markets and the promotion of jobs in the hospitality industry.
