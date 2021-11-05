The Yankton School Board will hear a presentation on masking from YSD parent Stacey Nickels who has a petition regarding masking in the Yankton School District (YSD), at its meeting Monday.
Also Monday, the board will hear a presentation from YSD Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes and YHS Principal Todd Dvoracek regarding the School Performance Index for the Yankton School District for state testing.
Jerome Klimisch, YSD director of Student Services, will tell the board about Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the main theater at Yankton High School (YHS), located at 1801 Summit St., and is open to the public. Social distancing and wearing masks are recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
