100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 23, 1923
• The Norbeck & Nicholson well drilling rig, brought here by J. J. Larson for the drilling of the new city artesian well, is on the ground. It will be set up near the old well in west Yankton, and drilling will begin as soon as the necessary heavy tools arrive.
• This week will see the arrival of the first representative of the Kelly-Atkinson company, contractors for the steel erection on the Missouri river bridge here, according to a letter received at the bridge office from President W.L. Kelly, of the company. He left for Yankton Wednesday and will have charge of preliminary work preparatory to the driving on piles for the tramway or falsework; and he will be followed Sept. 1 by the superintendent who will have charge of the steel erection.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 23, 1948
• Yankton is shown to be a prosperous market, with more “spendable” money in the hands of the average family than is the case in most cities, according to a national copyrighted survey of buying power just completed by Sales Management. Retail sales in Yankton’s stores reached the high level of $11,872,000 in 1947, the data shows. Thus the city accounted for .010 percent of the nation’s retail business with only .005 percent of the national population, indicating it to be a superior market. It stood out in South Dakota also, doing 2.14 percent of the state’s business with but 1.15 percent of the population.
• North Highway 81 was a “great white way” of car lights over the weekend as folks interested in the new drive-in theatre cruised out that way to look the place over. We noticed because we were part of the parade, and at one point we counted 48 northbound cars from the state hospital corner to the Marne creek crossing in town, and this is not to mention nine cars parked along the roadside from where their occupants unashamedly watched the picture free of charge.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 23, 1973
• Crofton’s defending state champion Bluejays hit safely in every inning but the second and received no-hit pitching from ace Whitey Mumm for five innings, but before it was all over they had to scramble for their lives to eke out a 5-4 win over Gary in first-round State Tourney action here Wednesday.
• Clay County Fair and 4-H activity closed last night with memories of the biggest fair ever in recent years. Final 4-H activity ended during Wednesday afternoon, and the area’s fastest growing agricultural exposition closed with a performance of the Blackwood Singers and fun and games on a carnival midway.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 23, 1998
• No paper
