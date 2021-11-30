• Steven Koster, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for arrest after indictment, aggravated assault, second-degree robbery and second-degree petty theft.
• Kathryn Johnson, 29, Yankton, was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Eric Clayton, 52, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Treyson Coulson, 18, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kyla Phillips-Earth, 28, Lincoln, Neb., was booked Monday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
