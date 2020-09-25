When manufacturing employs 31.9% of a community’s workforce — that means it has a major impact on everyone. Manufacturing is one of the four major industries that contribute to Yankton’ seconomy and this year that industry will be celebrating Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.
The Manufacturing industry also plays a huge role in payrolls. In Yankton County, Manufacturing makes up 38.5% of private establishment payrolls. The workforce in South Dakota’s Manufacturing industry increased 5.6% from 2015 to 2019, adding 2,380 workers to the state’s economy. The Yankton area (Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Yankton) and Yankton County outpaced the state, with 11.9% and 12.3% worker growth, respectively, in the last five years.
South Dakota’s Manufacturing industry is projected to add 3,242 workers to South Dakota’s economy (from a level of 44,392 in 2018 to a level of 47,634 in 2028, a 7.3% increase). At a national level, Manufacturing employment is projected to decline by 5.3%. Rita Nelson, Workforce Development Coordinator at Yankton Area Progressive Growth, stated “We are excited to shine a spotlight on our manufacturers who are investing in our region to create modern manufacturing careers which are high-skill, high-tech and high-paying. We invite our future workforce to explore the videos to learn more about growing career opportunities in Yankton.”
Yankton is known for its diverse manufacturing businesses. Many of these businesses have taken a hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, while others are thriving.
In celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 2, our organizations are partnering with South Dakota Manufacturing & Technology Solutions to host a 9 a.m. webinar presented by Joseph Mahon, regional outreach director at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Mahon’s primary responsibilities involve tracking several sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, energy and mining. The Minneapolis Federal Reserve serves the diverse economies within the Ninth District which includes the states of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northwestern Wisconsin. Mahon holds degrees in economics and journalism from the University of Minnesota. For more information about this webinar, visit www.yanktonedc.com or www.sdmanufacturing.com/events.
For more information on S.D. Manufacturing Week, visit www.yanktonsd.com or call (605) 665-3636.
