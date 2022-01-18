PIERRE — The South Dakota Historical Society board of trustees recently approved the property tax moratorium application for the Stidworthy-Kemper House in Viborg. This application was for the eight-year state historic preservation property tax moratorium for restoration and rehabilitation made to historic buildings.
“These approvals are significant because if a historic building qualifies for the tax benefit, an eight-year delay is placed on the property tax assessment of any certified improvements,” said Ted M. Spencer, State Historic Preservation Officer and director of the Historic Preservation Office in Pierre. “Property tax assessments may not be increased due to certified rehabilitation of the building. The property tax moratorium is an incentive for owners of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places to maintain and rehabilitate their homes and businesses.”
One of the criteria for approval is that the projects must meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
Of the 14 properties receiving the moratorium, eleven are private residences and the remaining three are or will be income-producing properties. In 2021, private investment per project ranged from $3,000 to $200,000; the combined private investment on all projects totaled $1.77 million.
The Stidworthy-Kemper House, located at 218 N Main Street in Viborg, was constructed in 1910 to 1911. This house was listed in the South Dakota State Register of Historic Places in 2021. This is a new project that began in 2021. Work in 2021 included the replacement of deteriorated facia and soffit in-kind.
The deadline for applications is November 1st annually. For more information on how to qualify for the state historic preservation property tax moratorium, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone 605-773-3458; or see history.sd.gov/preservation/fundingopportunities.aspx. For information on State Historical Society membership, call 605-773-6000 or visit history.sd.gov/membership.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.