SD School Districts Find Compromise Between Snow Days, Online Learning

An apartment complex on the Rosebud Reservation has drifts of snow blocking the doors and windows on Dec. 27, 2022.

 Joshua Haiar/SD Searchlight

Whether they sleep with a spoon under their pillow or turn their pajamas inside out — two rituals purported to bring about a snow day — South Dakota students haven’t lost the magic of a serendipitous day off from school.

And if school districts across the state have anything to say about it, they’ll always keep that magic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.