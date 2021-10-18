The Yankton “Drive and Diners” will make their final cruise/dinner run of the season Wednesday, Oct. 20, when they travel to Murdo’s on the south side of the Missouri River.
Attendees will gather at the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and leave promptly at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Bill or Gaylene McMenamy at 605-665-8719.
