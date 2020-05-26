The Parker Hannifin Engine Mobile Aftermarket (EMAM) Division consists of manufacturing locations in Kearney, Nebraska; Yankton and Queretaro, Mexico. Parker EMAM produces Baldwin Filters products for both original equipment (OE) manufacturers and the aftermarket industry. Because Parker EMAM provides filtration products to the essential businesses and services' supply chain, we will remain open and will continue manufacturing operations.
Parker EMAM has taken numerous steps to manage health and safety concerns that include enhanced hygiene and disinfection protocols, eliminating group gatherings of employees; implementing CDC social distancing guidelines; restricting in-person meetings with vendors; limiting visitors, staggering work hours and breaks to reduce employee overlaps; and ending all non-essential travel.
“We are doing everything we can to balance our highest priority, which is the health and safety of our team members, while addressing the ongoing needs of our customers by providing critical products to critical industries,” said Denis Williams, Parker EMAM general manager. “We have an onsite Crisis Management Team that meets daily and is in regular communication with our Local and State Representatives to monitor the situation. And we are putting contingency plans into place to keep production going and to also address the needs of our team members during this difficult time."
Because Baldwin filtration products are used for transportation and emergency vehicles, Parker EMAM is considered an essential business. Baldwin filters are not only crucial to helping the trucking industry deliver essential products such as food, gas and medical supplies, but our filtration products are also used on emergency vehicles such as police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks. They are also used on municipal vehicles such as sanitation trucks. It is vital that these services stay up and running during this difficult time.
Agriculture has also been deemed a critical industry during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Preventing interruptions to the food supply chain is important to everyone. The agriculture industry is also a major part of Parker EMAM. You can find Baldwin filters on tractors, combines, hauler trucks, backhoes, fuel storage tanks, diesel pickups and more.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we work as one team. The Parker EMAM division partnered with Parker's HVAC division to provide a top EMAM customer with a new HVAC (government approved) filtration solution needed for remote hospital sites erected in New Jersey to provide emergency medical care. The HVAC filtration product will provide clean air for hospital workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of this was done in under five days, and the units are being used today.
Parker EMAM also provides filtration products for power generators. These large, portable units are used as backup emergency power supplies for hospitals and manufacturing facilities and as a main power source for remote hospital facilities.
Other Parker divisions are also stepping up to provide critical assistance where needed, from providing media for surgical masks to producing valves used in ventilator equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.