INCIDENTS
• Police received a report Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. of vandalism or intentional damage in which is vehicle’s passenger side door was kicked in on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 5:03 p.m. of indecent exposure on E. Sixth Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 6:51 p.m. of child abuse or neglect at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. of a theft of clothing on Picotte Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 8:17 p.m. of possible criminal entry of a motor vehicle on Mulberry Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Wednesday at 8:46 p.m. of a theft at an unspecified location.
• Police executed a warrant for arrest Wednesday at 9:13 p.m. on Sawgrass Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 10:11 p.m. of a possible probation or parole violation on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received an alcohol complaint Wednesday at 10:38 p.m. involving a male passed out in a lottery room on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 12:46 a.m. of domestic violence on E 13th Street.
• Police received a report of drug use Thursday at 2:08 a.m. involving marijuana on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 03:02 a.m. of the disorderly conduct of a customer on W. 21st Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 9:03 a.m. of possible drug use on Capital Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 9:20 a.m. of disorderly conduct of a male telling obscenities on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 9:30 a.m. of a debit card found on Broadway Avenue.
• Police Thursday at 1:07 p.m. recovered a bicycle that was abandoned on the northwest corner of E. Third Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
