Chezayia Raniyah Liggins

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins

 Courtesy Of Clay County Sheriff's Department

VERMILLION — The suspect in a July 30 stabbing death in Vermillion pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday morning to murder and manslaughter charges during an arraignment hearing in Clay County Court in Vermillion.

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, appeared with her attorney, Seth Klentz of the Clay County Public Defender’s Office. She made her plea after being informed of her rights by First Circuit Judge Tami Bern.

