VERMILLION — The suspect in a July 30 stabbing death in Vermillion pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday morning to murder and manslaughter charges during an arraignment hearing in Clay County Court in Vermillion.
Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, appeared with her attorney, Seth Klentz of the Clay County Public Defender’s Office. She made her plea after being informed of her rights by First Circuit Judge Tami Bern.
A familiar face to the court system in Clay County will be prosecuting the case. Former Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy, who left that office to become an assistant to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, appeared before Bern and read the charges Liggins faces.
Bern has scheduled Liggins’ trial to begin Jan. 16, 2024, in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion.
Liggins had been charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, shortly after her arrest on Sunday, July 30 following the stabbing death of Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion.
According to an indictment document, however, a Clay County grand jury on Aug. 8 evidently dropped the first-degree murder charge. That count was crossed out in the grand jury document.
The grand jury charged Liggins with second-degree murder, which is a Class B felony, and two counts of first-degree manslaughter. Both manslaughter counts are Class C felonies.
Murder in the second degree is a Class B felony that may be punished by life in prison and a fine of $50,000.
The two counts of first-degree manslaughter are each Class C felonies. Each has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and an optional fine of $50,000.
One of the manslaughter counts read by Tracy Thursday states that Liggins, “without any design to effect death and in a heat of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner, did effect the death of a human being, to-wit: Christopher Ray Bartling.”
The second manslaughter count states that Liggins, “without any design to effect death, but by means of a dangerous weapon, to-wit: a knife” caused Bartling’s death.
After Tracy read the charges listed in Liggins’ indictment, Bern informed the defendant of the maximum penalties of the three counts decided by a Clay County grand jury on Aug. 8 and filed with the county clerk of court’s office the following day.
Liggins, handcuffed and dressed in an orange prison jump suit, and her attorney sat at a table near the bench in the courtroom.
In a Sunday, July 30, press release from the Vermillion Police Department (VPD), a 911 call was received at 4:09 a.m. that day regarding a man who had been stabbed. Authorities later identified Bartling as the victim.
An affidavit and application for ex parte determination of probable cause was filed Monday, July 31, by VPD Investigations Lieutenant Drew Gortmaker, who responded to the call the day before.
“Vermillion Police Officers responded to Spruce Street for a report of a male that was stabbed and believed to be deceased,” Gortmaker said, adding that officers found the victim and had begun life-saving measures before Bartling was pronounced dead. “I interviewed the defendant, and she admitted to stabbing the victim in the back two times with a knife.”
Liggins was arrested at the scene, 205 Spruce Street No. 109, and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony. According to the criminal complaint, she was charged at that time with “perpetrating the death of another human being without authority of law and with premeditation to effect the death of (Bartling).”
The Vermillion Police Department, in a July 30 press release, stated that no other persons are suspected to have been involved in the incident and there was no danger to the public.
Motions hearings for the upcoming trial were scheduled by Bern for Jan. 3-5, 2024.
