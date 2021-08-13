Majestic Bluffs Goes Back Into Lockdown

In the face of increased cases of COVID in the Yankton community, the staff at Avera’s Majestic Bluffs is limiting access to the facility, and residents’ ability to roam is being restricted.
A year after South Dakota’s first surge of COVID-19, the senior care facility has again shifted into “Outbreak Testing Status” after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
“’Outbreak Testing’ means that all staff and essential caregivers are tested each week until we go two weeks without a positive staff or resident,” Tony Erickson, vice president of Senior Services for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, told the Press & Dakotan. “Testing is for all residents and all staff, whether vaccinated or not vaccinated.”
At this time, the Avera Health System has not decided whether it will require the staff to be vaccinated or not, he said.
“There are some staff within Avera that have had breakthrough (infections), that were vaccinated and got COVID,” Erickson said. “Not that many, but in this case, both individuals were not vaccinated.”
Once the Outbreak Testing phase is over, administrators will continue weekly testing until Yankton County’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5%, he said.
As an elderly care facility, Majestic Bluffs follows the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) COVID portal for its data, which showed a 6.3% positivity rate for Yankton County beginning the week of Aug. 2.
Like the state Department of Health (DOH) portal, the CMS portal was being updated weekly until the recent surge, but now it is being updated daily, he noted.
As long as COVID positivity rates stay below 10%, Erickson said he expects the testing at Majestic Bluffs to continue weekly for only about a month.
Though COVID numbers are rising in the area, staff at Majestic Bluffs are trying to give residents as much freedom to move about the facility and socialize as possible, he said.
Currently, only staff, essential caregivers and immediate family (for compassionate care visits) are being admitted to the facility.
“We treat them like a staff person, and they are subject to testing,” Erickson said. “We are trying to remain as open as possible.”
When positivity rates are below 5%, the residents can move around the facility freely, but at 5%, group activities outside the five neighborhoods (wings), have been stopped, but small group activities within each wing have continued, he said.
“We have a few residents, because they were exposed to those (infected) persons, that are on quarantine for 14 days,” Erickson said. “Other residents that are not on quarantine could go out (of their rooms) for dining and could get involved with activities within the neighborhood, not outside.”
Beginning in March 2020, residents at Majestic Bluffs were locked down in their rooms for fear that COVID could decimate their numbers if it was brought in from the outside.
“We just got done testing all of the staff over the last couple of days, and that has all come back negative,” he said. “All the rest of the staff are negative and all the residents have been negative, too.”
Testing has become a standard operating procedure at the facility since COVID began, he said, noting that the last time a resident tested positive at Majestic Bluffs was 60 days ago. Until last week, that number for staff members was 100 days.
“Over the last three weeks, Yankton has gone from about a 0% increase up to about 50%,” Erickson said. “Part of that is also driven by the fact that there isn’t a lot of testing going on either, like there was a year ago or even four or six months ago.”
Erickson added that the testing positivity rate does increase when the number of tests goes down.
Even so, if the positivity rate reaches or exceeds 10%, there would have to be more COVID restrictions introduced at that point, he said.
“We want our residents to have as much freedom as possible, so anything the community can do to keep down rates would be beneficial,” Erickson said. “Be cautious because there are variants out there, and if you can get vaccinated, get vaccinated.”
