Doug Hanson is about to accomplish a first for Yankton.
Today (Thursday), after a 28-year career as a dispatcher, Hanson, 56, is set to retire from the position, the first person to do so in the county’s history.
Public service has always been Hanson’s calling.
“I must’ve always known I was going to get in the field to help people,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “I joined the Vermillion Fire Department when I turned 18 and was still a senior (in high school).”
He said he served with the Vermillion Ambulance for eight years, his career taking a different trajectory than what he’d first anticipated.
“My original plan was to be a nurse, but somehow I got hired as a park ranger and fell in love with law enforcement,” he said.
In late 1993, Hanson took on an open dispatcher position in Yankton.
“I took the job as dispatcher to wait for a patrol position to open up,” he said. “But I found a love of dispatching at that point.”
Hanson’s duties have included being the supervisor of dispatch, information technology and working on the e911 system.
“I’ve always loved dispatching,” he said. “It’s where my heart lies. You get to help the public, help the officers and the first responders. It’s a very rewarding job. … I find it difficult to leave all my first responders, my ambulance, my law enforcement — I enjoyed working with all of them for these 28 years”
It’s a rewarding job that he said has changed significantly since the winter of 1993.
“Technology is one of the biggest changes and it’s one of the best changes,” he said. “That has improved response times and information exchange.”
He said that some of the work could be extremely tedious in the early days.
“When I started, everything was handwritten,” he said. “We had one typewriter and one old computer with a green screen that we entered citations on. For us to look up information for an officer when they were looking for somebody, we had to go to a card index file, look up the name, over to the filing cabinet, look up the file, try to find information on somebody. Now, everything’s computerized. We have six different monitors sitting in front of you with software that you can use. You can look up somebody’s history, address history, vehicle history, and we can get that information out to the officers in their cars instantaneously.”
Hanson said when he started, the call volume allowed for a single person to handle dispatching roles. However, that has grown to two people due to an increase in the number of calls and changes in protocol.
Naturally, an emergency dispatch center will process countless difficult calls — accounting for many that Hanson has fielded over the last 28 years.
However, he said there’s one call that’s stood out for a more positive outcome.
“There’s a lot of calls you don’t want to remember,” he said. “But one that will always stand out to me is back in the ‘90s in the first four years I was there. We had a call for an ambulance and it was a 12- or 13-year-old girl who was unresponsive. I helped the mother until the ambulance got out there and they did revive the young lady — she had some type of cancer. A couple weeks later when she got out of the hospital, she showed up at the dispatch center, gave me a hug and presented me with an angel pin.”
He said that he carried the angel pin with him until it was lost in a 2009 house fire.
With his retirement, Hanson said a little traveling is in order, but then it’ll be back to business somewhere else.
“The wife and I are going to take a little time off and go down south and see some friends,” he said. “Then I’ll look for some work after that. I’m too young to sit around and do nothing.”
Hanson said he’ll occasionally fill in dispatch shifts if needed, but wishes all the first responders well in the meantime.
“I just pray that God sends an angel to ride with each and every one of them,” he said.
