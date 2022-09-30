A presentation by Doug Sall about the Cuban Missile Crisis will be held at the Yankton Community Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the historic event. Sall, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne, will recount what took place during those 13 suspense-filled days and how he found himself in the middle of the chaos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.