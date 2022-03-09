COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota have fallen to their lowest level in more than six months, according to Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Current hospitalizations dipped to 112 (-8), the lowest level since Aug. 18. There were five new COVID-related hospitalizations reported.
The DOH posted 72 new infections Wednesday, with active cases falling to 3,238 (-117).
One new COVID-related death was reported, raising the state toll to 2,844. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Yankton County posted one new case and three new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 81.
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 6.2% (-.3%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (3/net) — Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +1; Union County, -1; Yankton County, +1.
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.