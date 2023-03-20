PIERRE — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has announced that the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) 2023 grant application is now open.
Public outdoor recreation projects sponsored by city, county, township and tribal governments are eligible to receive the grant money.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides up to 50% reimbursement for approved outdoor recreation projects that seek at least $10,000 in grant assistance. Grants will be awarded for development or renovation of public outdoor recreation facilities or the acquisition of park land.
The application deadline is April 28, 2023.
LWCF funds are federal dollars that are apportioned to states by Congress to fund public outdoor recreation projects.
Application packets are available on the Game, Fish and Parks website. For more information, contact Grants Coordinator Randy Kittle at 605-773-5490 or by email at randy.kittle@state.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.