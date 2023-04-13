VERMILLION — The 49th annual Wacipi, hosted by the University of South Dakota Tiospaye Student Council and Native Student Services, is scheduled for April 15-16 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Doors will open at 10 a.m. on both days, with grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
“The Wacipi demonstrates USD’s commitment to Native students, their families and the broader Native community in South Dakota,” said Tiospaye Student Council President Rachel Overstreet. “The Wacipi gives Native students the opportunity to have their culture on campus, and for non-Native people, a Wacipi is one of the best ways to experience Native culture. The beauty of a Wacipi is that, regardless of your background, there’s always something for you to experience and participate in.”
