Freeman Man Faces Charges In Dog Attack

FREEMAN – A Freeman man faces both criminal and civil complaints in connection with four dogs’ attack this week on a Freeman woman who was bitten 17 times and received 63 different injuries.
Dawson Lynn Schild, 33, was charged this week for Monday’s incident. He faces allegations that he fled Freeman with the dogs after that attack.
The Hutchinson County state’s attorney has charged Schild with one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
The City of Freeman has issued citations charging Schild with one count of disturbing the peace and four counts of an animal (dog/cat) at large. The city has also sought an impoundment warrant to observe the four dogs and later have them destroyed.
In court papers filed Tuesday, Freeman police officer Jonathan Slevin alleges the four dogs were running at large in the early morning hours when they mobbed 56-year-old Aleta Starner and mauled her.
Starner was taken to the Freeman hospital, where she received treatment in the emergency room (ER). Slevin observed “she was covered in bites and lacerations from head to toe.”
Starner told the officer she was on her morning walk and was passing the community center “when she was attacked from behind by four different dogs all at once.” The woman said she attempted to run away, and a passing motorist scared off the dogs.
Starner said she went straight to the ER after the attack. Her injuries were photographed and documented in detail by the hospital staff, Slevin said in court papers, adding she gave him access to her medical report.
“Aleta was bitten 17 different times, including lots of lacerations, scratches and abrasions,” the officer said. “The doctors used about nine different sutures to close up all of Aleta’s deeper injuries.”
After leaving the hospital, Slevin wen to the local veterinarian and gathered rabies vaccination records to help identify the dogs and ensure they were properly vaccinated.
Slevin returnd to the police department, where he wrote out citations for Dawson Schild, charging him with simple assault, obstructing law enforcement, disturbing the peace, four counts of dogs at large and four counts of keeping a vicious animal.
Pursuant to the Freeman municipal ordinance, “any animal which shall bite a person is declared to be a dangerous animal and a nuisance,” the complaint said. Schild owns the four dogs, each of which bit Starner, it adds.
After the incident, Slevin said he declared the dogs “vicious and extremely dangerous animals” and provided a notice to Schild and his mother, Denise Schild, who owns the property at 309 West Wipf Street, where the dogs are kept.
The police officer said, when he requested that Dawson Schild turn his dogs over for impounding, the defendant refused.
“He, or someone else under his authority, subsequently fled Freeman, with the dogs in tow,” Slevin said. “The whereabouts of these dangerous dogs and defendants are presently unknown.”
Slevin recommended an arrest warrant be issued for Schild and that he be charged with simple assault. The police officer also requested a warrant to confiscate the animals.
The city has also filed a civil complaint in magistrate court seeking the issuance of an impoundment warrant, under the Freeman municipal code. The warrant would permit law enforcement and other animal control officials to immediately take he subject animals into their custody and return them to the Freeman Police Department or their designee for impoundment.
The city further requested the court set a hearing for an order that the dogs be impounded for observation, after which time order that the dogs be destroyed.
The city also seeks the costs of care and custody of the animals, as may be proper to safeguard the public. Also, the city seeks reimbursement of its costs for this action and for other and further relief that the court deems just and equitable.
Schild is the owner of the four animals identified in court papers as follows:
n a pit bull/lab cross (brindle color), a 1.5 year old intact female;
n a pit bull/lab cross (brindle color), a neutered male 1.5 years old;
n a black male intact pit bull or mix, approximately 3 years old’
n a fourth terrier, probably a puppy, charcoal gray in color.
The descriptions note each dog has its rabies tag.
The following is Slevin’s narrative of events, as filed in court papers.
The police officer said he was called on the phone at 6:25 a.m. June 13 by Ronald Helderbrand at 412 S. Walnut Street. Helderbrand said he had a group of aggressive dogs in his yard, and he was scared for the safety of his own animals.
Slevin said he would get to the caller’s residence as quickly as possible. The officer headed for the original complaint call 10 minutes later and heard an emergency broadcast over the radio about an active dog attack at 224 S. Wipf Street, the local community center.
After hearing the call, Slevin turned on his patrol car lights and sirens to reach the incident faster. As he was approaching the 200 block of Wipf Street, he drew and prepared his service weapon for his own safety and others in the event the attacking animals were still at-large when he arrived.
Slevin stopped his vehicle at 309 S. Wipf Street where he saw a group of individuals on the East side of Wipf Street, flagging the officer down for assistance. Slevin exited his vehicle, and someone pointed to the Wipf Street site as the location where the dogs went.
The officer met the dog owner, who he knew from previous interactions was Dawson Schild. He asked where the animals were, and Schild said the dogs were in the house. When he realized the dogs were secure in the house and any threat was diminished, Slevin returned his sidearm to its holster.
“I told Dawson I would need to seize the animals immediately, and he told me that was not going to happen,” Slevin said. “I told Dawson, if he did not want to hand over the dogs, I would be back with citations for the incident, and turned around to speak with the witnesses.”
Barron Nankival, one witness, said he came upon the incident in his personal vehicle and saw a woman being attacked by four pit bulls as she was running south down the sidewalk toward Fourth Street. Nankival said he charged at the dogs with his vehicle and laid on the horn to scare the dos and end the attack.
Nankival said, as soon as the dogs were off Starner, Dawson Schild gathered the dogs and brought them back inside the house.
Another witness, Brian Skinner, said he heard screaming coming from outside his house at 520 East Second Street and observed the attack from his house.
Nankival pointed out a blood trail from the victim that led from where the alleged attack stopped at 309 South Wipf Street and led all the way back to where the attack started at the community center.
“I took multiple photos of the blood trail,” Slevin said. “I told Barron and Brian I would need to stay on scene until I could get the dogs seized, and Barron offered to go to the Freeman hospital to get photos of the victim’s injuries for me.”
After interviewing the witnesses, Slevin made phone calls to the Hutchinson County sheriff’s office for backup and the scope of his authority with the dogs. Slevin also contacted the Freeman city attorney for guidance.
The police officer returned to speak with Dawson Schild to see if he would willingly hand over the animals peacefully.
“I told him he was harboring vicious animals, and I would be seizing them by force, if necessary,” the officer said. “Dawson again refused to hand over his animals peacefully, and I returned to my vehicle to wait for backup.”
The city attorney informed Slevin that he had the authority to seize the animals by any means necessary. While waiting, Slevin noted a blond male with glasses exit the house, get in Schild’s grey Ford Focus with South Dakota license plates and leave the area.
Hutchinson County Deputy Sheriff Maurice Waltner arrived, and the two officers approached the Schild house to seize the dogs. Denise Schild answered the door and said her son had taken the dogs and left out the back door.
Waltner and Slevin conducted a brief search of the city but were unable to locate Schild or the dogs. Slevin called off the search and went to the Freeman hospital to speak with the victim.
An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set for Dawson Schild.
