Yankton Girl Speaks Out For Vets Care

She’s only 11 years old, but Ellia Homstad has seen the challenges veterans face even after they leave the military.
“I don’t know any people who have been in the military, but I have friends whose dads and uncles have served in the military, and I know how hard it is for them,” she said. “I learned that we need to think about how many people come back from war and have a very hard time. It affects them mentally and physically.”
The fifth-grade student at Webster Elementary School in Yankton has found a way to spread that message — with her writing.
Homstad. the daughter of Gregg and Sarah Mannes Homstad, has qualified for the state level of the American Legion Auxiliary’s (ALA) “Americanism Essay Contest.” The theme was “How Can We Address the Health and Well Being of Veterans, Military and Their Families?”
“I have not won any writing contests before, but I like writing and telling stories through writing,” she said.
Each year, the ALA sponsors the Americanism Essay Contest for students in grades 3-12, including students with special needs. Grade levels are divided into six classes.
One award in each of the six classes will be presented in each division. Winners will receive $50 and a $50 donation in the student’s name will be made to the Children of Warriors National Presidents’ Scholarship Fund.
Homstad emerged from the local contest to move on to the next level. She won $10 at the district contest and could win the $50 at the state level.
However, she hopes her entry brings an even bigger prize: recognition of those who have served the nation and their ongoing struggles.
“I hope people learn that we need to think about veterans’ needs and how we can help them,” she said. “If they know people who have been affected by going to war, they could try and get some help.”
——
The following is Homstad’s winning essay:
How Can We Address The Health And Well-Being Of Our Veterans, Military And Their Families?
By: Ellia M. Homstad
Webster Elementary School
The military is very important to our country because they keep us safe from threats and wars. The military is very important, but do people think about their health and needs during and after battles and wars?
Most people who don’t have experiences with the military probably don’t think about their health as much. I know that I don’t, and I think I realize now that everybody’s lives matter, veterans, the military and their families included.
Military men and women can be traumatized from the horrible things that they’ve seen across seas and on the battlefield. They can also have physical injuries and could be paralyzed. They can also have mental health problems too, which could be very serious.
Kids who have a mom or a dad that are in the military can also get really worried about their parents. Kids might not do so well in school because they think about their mom or dad in war or on the battlefield.
We can address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families by having fund raisers to help them pay for medical bills and payments.
We can also have counseling programs in schools for families that are affected by military service and their family members who are serving our country.
It’s extremely important that our military, veterans and families are taken care of because we owe them something back for serving our country and keeping us safe. I hope you understand why we need to address their health and well-being and are taken care of.
——
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.