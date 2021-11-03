It’s Time To Check On Home Hazards

For years, the end of Daylight Saving Time has long been associated with checking the batteries of in-home smoke detectors.
Today, fire officials are saying it’s appropriate to take a few extra steps after checking the batteries.
“As far back as 33 years ago, the National Fire Protection Association came up with a campaign called “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery,’” Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. “They thought it was a good time of the year because it’s something that you remember to do — when you’re changing your clock, you’re doing everything at the same time.”
However, he said that the battery isn’t the only thing that ought to be checked.
“We’ve been pushing for quite a few years taking a look at the date on the detectors,” he said. “We have actually seen detectors out there come into our office … come in as old as 32 years old. It still sounded when you push the button, but we want to remind people all that does is check the battery. It doesn’t make sure that the detector is going to go off.”
After 10 years, important components inside of the detectors begin to severely degrade, rendering them unable to detect smoke. As for installation, it’s recommended that detectors be placed in all sleeping rooms and hallways with no less than four inches of space from the nearest wall and no more than a foot from the ceiling.
Nickles also noted that carbon monoxide (CO) detectors also have a limited lifespan of functionality.
“The norm is anything manufactured after August 2009 should last about seven years before you need to change it out,” he said. “There’s a few that are making them 10 years out. There’s a few manufacturers on both the smoke detectors and the carbon monoxide detectors that are putting out a 10-year battery. We have given some of those 10-year batteries away and they seem to be working pretty good.”
He said the department has recently come across some CO detectors as much as 18 years old in homes.
In addition to checking up on smoke and CO detectors, Nickles said that this weekend’s time change makes for a good time to check on the various methods people will use to heat their homes this winter.
“We recommend that you find a local company to come in and inspect your furnaces in the fall — everything from the filter to checking the flues, making sure that the heat exchangers don’t have a crack and put out excessive amounts of carbon monoxide,” he said. “Same thing with your water heater. Make sure that your chimneys are in good shape and that your intakes aren’t plugged or anything like that so you don’t get any surprises down the road.”
For those using electric heaters, it’s recommended to keep three feet of space in all directions for the heater and to make sure the cord is still in good shape.
Nickles said it’s important to be careful with other sources of heat, as well.
“With the anticipated increase in cost on natural gas, we’re anticipating seeing a few more solid fuel burners like corn burners, pellet burners or wood burners fired up again,” he said. “Before you do that, make sure your chimneys are cleaned and fastened with no rusted-out spots and in good shape before you use those.”
Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday.
