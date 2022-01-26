VERMILLION — The Center for Disabilities at the University of South Dakota, in partnership with Bridging South Dakota and South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, has launched a new website featuring disability tips for first responders.
The information on the site is to be used as a refresher when interacting or assisting individuals with disabilities in emergency or sensitive situations. There are 11 disability categories, a general tips page, and a resource guide. The website also lists contact information for supports and services, as well as a downloadable pdf.
The website is at: https://www.sddisabilitytips.org/
While the website targets first responders, the information is applicable to anyone. The idea for the website was generated by Bridging South Dakota, a workgroup whose mission is to improve services for victims and survivors with disabilities or who are d/Deaf by cultivating the capacity of our statewide organizations to provide trauma-informed, safe and accessible interventions through technical assistance, training, and curricula.
