100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 24, 1921
• The ice is still holding in the river here although it is open in places as a result of the recent movement which carried out the pontoon bridge.
• Better demand for 1921 automobile license plates at the county treasurer’s office yesterday resulted in 37 being issued, the largest number in any one day for several weeks.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 24, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 24, 1971
• Dr. and Mrs. C.C. Pascale were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an early-morning explosion demolished their home and did extensive damage to the Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. nearby.
• Al Gimble announces that he has purchased the Ben Fender building adjoining Al’s Hardware in Springfield. Mr. Gimble plans to enlarge his present store into the former office building, and Joe Schneider is presently doing the remodeling, and it is hoped to be finished in time for a grand opening this spring.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 24, 1996
• Continuing a longstanding tradition, the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan is bringing an Air Force band to Yankton. “The Noteables” are the official jazz ensemble of the Air Combat Command Heartland of America, based at Offutt Air Force base near Omaha, Neb.
• Jeff Koch is in the financial spotlight and on the cover of Money’s February issue. The magazine included Koch in its “Nine Funds That Deserve To Be In The Spotlight” article. A 1982 Yankton High School graduate, he is the son of Gary and Linda Koch, Yankton.
