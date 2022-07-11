VERMILLION — Firefighters from three departments were mobilized for a structure fire in Vermillion Monday morning.
According to the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, it was dispatched at 6:49 p.m. to a reported basement fire at 405 S. University St., Vermillion. Fire and EMS units arrived on scene, and fire personnel worked to extinguish the blaze. Mutual aid from Elk Point and Gayville fire departments was also requested.
The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone had exited the home prior to the arrival of fire units. There were no first responder injuries during this incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.