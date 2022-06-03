First Dakota National Bank has awarded six First Dakota scholarships to area high school and college students.
• A $2,000 First Dakota scholarship is being awarded to Annika Gordon from Yankton High school. Gordon plans to attend the University of South Dakota this fall.
• Caeden Ekroth and Madisyn Bietz from Yankton High are each being awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Ekroth plans to attend South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, and Bietz will attend Colorado State University.
• In addition, Josh Saylor from Yankton High School and Austin Guenther from Crofton High School were each awarded a $1,500 scholarship;
• and Sam Mooney, a senior at South Dakota State University, was awarded the South Dakota Bankers Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.
Each year, First Dakota customers who are seniors in high school or college students attending a post-secondary accredited American college, vocational technical school or university are invited to apply for this excellent scholarship opportunity. Applicants are judged and scored on leadership, financial responsibility, school and civic involvement, and satisfactory scholastic progress. First Dakota awarded 20 scholarships in all.
Winners from other First Dakota locations include: Sadye Roesler, Salem; Drew Ekstrum, Kimball; Paige Anderson, Wagner; Erynn Gerlach, Corsica; Kaden Klumb, Ethan; Mercedes Jarding, Alexandria; Ahnna Cousins, Mitchell; Jacob Shawd, Madison; Brooklyn Thomas, Chamberlain; Jack Antonson, Beresford; Noah Larson, Elk Point; Claire Koenecke, Pierre; Alexis Roth, Highmore; and Dylan Singrey, Arlington.
First Dakota began awarding scholarships in 1994, and to date has awarded more than $370,000 to over 415 scholars. We are proud to play a part in the success of the students in the communities we serve.
First Dakota is celebrating 150 years in 2022. It has 17 full-service banking locations in 12 South Dakota cities. It also has four loan production offices throughout South Dakota and Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.