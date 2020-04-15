Yankton Doctor Eyes HCQ Research

A Yankton physician says an anti-malaria drug hasn’t been found yet to treat COVID-19, but he expects extensive research and trials could produce more information on its effectiveness against the disease.
Dr. Mike Pietilia has followed research with the drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in battling COVID-19. He serves on the Yankton County COVID-19 Task Force, organized by the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
He studied internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. He remains in contact with researchers and other colleagues from coronavirus hot spots.
“I have contacts from Italy and China, and they have been incredibly beneficial during this pandemic,” he said. “They’ve been right on the front line in the battle.”
He has also received updates from doctors in New York City, Seattle and San Francisco on what they have found as successful treatments.
Pietila emphasized his comments are his own personally and not connected to his association with the Yankton Medical Clinic and Avera Health.
“HCQ has been demonstrated in laboratory studies to inhibit the SARS-cov-2 virus suggesting that it may have anti-viral effect in COVID-19,” he said. “However, we have no reliable data that it is effective when given to actual patients with COVID-19 or has a way to prevent infection. (The) current recommendation from medical experts is to reserve its use for patients in clinical trials only.”
South Dakota will be the first state to conduct a comprehensive, statewide clinical trial to determine HCQ’s effectiveness in treating and preventing COVID-19. Sanford Health, aided by Avera and Monument Health, will treat up to 100,000 people including outpatient and hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in addition to frontline healthcare workers and high-risk individuals who have been exposed to the virus.
Pietilia said he is learning more about the clinical trials soon to start in South Dakota.
“I don’t have the details of the clinical trial proposed by Governor (Kristi) Noem and Sanford Health, so I can’t really comment on that,” he said. “Based on available preliminary data, HCQ has not been helpful when given to hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and one study has shown harmful effects in patients in the (intensive care unit).”
Pietilia anticipates that more research will yield more results about the coronavirus and dealing with the pandemic.
“A lot more data will be available in the coming days and weeks,” he said. “For now, the jury is still out on utility and effectiveness of HCQ in treating or preventing COVID-19.”
There are no drugs or therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19, according to a Sanford Health press release.
The clinical trial seeks to better understand COVID-19 for future responses, said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health.
Researchers speculate that HCQ can help an individual’s immune system as it works to fight off the disease. The medication may slow the virus’ spread in the human body and allow the patient’s own immune system to get a better start in fighting the illness.
All individuals who meet the study criteria will provide voluntary informed consent before participating, according to Sanford officials. The individuals will be screened to make sure they do not have medical conditions that would make HCQ less safe for them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes HCQ, which has been used for 75 years, as a relatively well-tolerated medicine, according to the Sanford press release.
Sanford launched an earlier COVID-19 study in January, opening a registry to collect data from patients with the virus. Sanford’s researchers will track the progression of the disease and the recovery process for up to five years.
Noem and South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon answered questions on the clinical trials during Wednesday night’s program on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Malsam-Rysdon said the drug has been prescribed for other medical conditions as well as potential COVID-19 treatment. The 1.2 million doses shipped to South Dakota for the trials won’t deprive patients who use it for other treatments, she said.
“This drug is given out of the strategic national stockpile … for this study and comes from outside the normal supply chain,” she said. “Anyone using it won’t have a problem getting this drug.”
The clinical trials will use two groups, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The first group consists of in-patient and outpatient persons being treated for COVID-19. The clinical trials will help determine if people who test positive for COVID-19 and use the drug will require less severe treatment — such as getting off ventilators — or shorter hospital stays.
The second group consists of hospital workers and high-risk individuals — such as caretakers and household members of COVID-19 patients — who have tested negative. This group will receive random placebos, where some get the drug and some don’t, to determine if the drug prevents the disease.
While some patients may already have started HCQ treatment, the actual trials won’t start until after the finalization of a review process, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We should see people enrolled (in the trials) very, very soon, maybe by next week,” she said.
In a news release, Noem said she had contacted federal officials about using South Dakota for the clinical trials.
“I communicated with White House officials to let them know that South Dakota’s medical community was ready to step up and lead the way on research efforts,” she said.
“I made direct requests to President Trump and Vice President Pence to supply us with enough hydroxychloroquine so that it could be made available for every hospitalized person the state may have as well as for those healthcare workers on the frontlines and those in the most vulnerable populations.”
When asked during Wednesday’s program why the state was chosen rather than using major universities and medical centers, Noem mentioned several reasons: Sanford Health’s reputation in research, the partnership of the state’s three health care systems and the state’s small population of about 900,000 residents.
She also pointed to her support and those of other state officials, along with South Dakota’s positive relationship with the federal government.
The process is just beginning, Noem said.
“We need to do the research with how we deal with this virus for months and years to come,” she said.
