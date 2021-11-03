Schedule Set For Saturday’s Nebraska Cannabis Petition Drive

The locations and times are finalized for Saturday’s petition drive in Cedar County to get medical marijuana on the 2022 Nebraska ballot.
Matt and Nicole (Kuchta) Hochstein, Cedar County natives now living in the Omaha area, are working with the petition drive. Their son, Jayen, suffers from severe epileptic seizures, and they hope medical marijuana will ease his condition.
The Hochsteins have organized 12 sites in Cedar County for collecting signatures, in recognition of Jayen’s 12th birthday on Saturday. Supporters will circulate two petitions with separate subjects, in recognition of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s ruling that petitions must contain only one subject under the state law and constitution.
Nicole emphasized the petitions are for medical marijuana and not recreational marijuana. Any Nebraska registered voter can sign petitions, and she released the following schedule:
• ATEN: 554th Ave. & 898 Rd from 11 a.m. to noon.
• BELDEN; At the post office, 204 Nebraska St., from 1-2 p.m.
• BOW VALLEY: At a community site from 1-3 p.m.
• COLERIDGE: On the sidewalk near the elevators at 116 N. Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• FORDYCE: At the post office, 119 Main Street, from 8-10 a.m.
• HARTINGTON: two locations at R&R Wireless, 104 Industrial Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon, and at Schulte Automotive, 205 S. Robinson Ave., from noon to 2 p.m..
• LAUREL: Big Red Inns & Suites, 301 US-20, from 9 a.m. to noon.
• MAGNET: Post office, 209 Main Street, from 2-3 p.m.
• OBERT: 88741 575 Ave, Obert, at 5:30 p.m.
• RANDOLPH: 112 W. Broadway Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• ST. HELENA: The shelter house at the park from 10-11 a.m.
• WYNOT: At 105 891 Road from noon to 2 p.m.
