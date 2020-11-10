Bloomfield Students Honor Vets In Virtual Program

While working with her students on a Veterans Day project, Sheila Lange noticed something about the veterans’ photos in front of her.
“You saw pictures from the past and realize these (older) veterans were only 18 or 19 years old at the time. They were in war or serving somewhere else,” the Bloomfield High School teacher said. “But I also realized how many of my former students, including the recent graduates, signed up for the military.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of the traditional Veterans Day program today (Wednesday) in Bloomfield. However, BHS students and staff still wanted to salute those who served their nation.
In response, they created a virtual program scheduled for viewing at 7:45 a.m. today in observance of Veterans Day. The program will be posted on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and can be viewed at the link https://youtu.be/l-o1OuRmgNo.
The tribute has captured a great deal of patriotism spanning several generations of Bloomfield residents, Lange said. “I think the video shows dedication to this country,” she added.
That sense of loyalty continues to this day, Lange said. She noted the recent BHS graduates who have signed up for the military, with the nation still at war after nearly two decades.
“It’s so striking to me, to see someone who was a senior last year, and now they are in their military uniform and looking so professional,” she said.
The project became emotional, as both teachers and students said they were fighting back tears during the Press & Dakotan phone interview.
As part of the video, the Bloomfield STRIV (video production) class compiled local veterans’ images, vocal and instrumental music, a clip from the recent dedication of the new Bloomfield Veterans Memorial, comments from a veteran’s family and the local winners of patriotic essay contests.
“The kids are very talented with video editing, and I’m anticipating great things,” said Superintendent Shane Alexander.
MAKING THE COMMITMENT
Bloomfield faculty members Lange and Lee Ann Runyon, who also teach other courses, work with the STRIV program. They started the video production coursework about three years ago with a very rough initial effort. However, the number of students grew the following year, and the school has provided additional technology.
This year, the class has made tremendous strides and has produced a number of quality videos, Runyon said. In addition, the school operates a daily news service with students reading announcements and other things of interest.
When it became apparent Bloomfield wouldn’t hold its in-person Veterans Day program, the two teachers saw an opportunity to serve the community while providing their students a valuable experience.
“We’ve had a lot of success with things like the graduation program, so we thought this (Veterans Day video) would work if we added smooth transitions,” Runyon said.
Both instructors expressed confidence their students had the talent, track record, maturity and professionalism to create the Veterans Day video. However, the two teachers also wanted the necessary commitment of time and resources.
“If we were going to do this, we wanted to do it right. We didn’t just want to stick a camera in front of a group and run one thing after another,” Lange said. “We wanted to have anchors that would provide the transition from one segment to another. We wanted patriotic music, and we had a number of other things come into play. We worked weeks on this, and things went much faster and better than I thought it would.”
TAKING CHARGE
STRIV team members who put the video together, particularly for the band and choir segments, included Hudson Barger, Tara Beckmann, Blake Byerly, Tyreen Furagganan, Andrew Hochstein, Andrew Hunhoff, Ryan Johnson and Gail Simons.
A number of those students spoke with the Press & Dakotan, praising their instructors and expressing enthusiasm about the virtual tribute.
Simons moved to Bloomfield in January, so this marks her first Veterans Day in the community. She has worked with other video projects since joining the school district.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. I have gotten to do things like news reels and all kinds of projects,” she said. “We’ve worked with things for homecoming and did things for Halloween that were really cool.”
For this video, Simons will appear in front of the camera as well as work behind the scenes. She performs with both the band and choir, and she will present her essay as one of the Voice of Democracy contest winners.
“It’s been really fun, but I’m also kind of nervous,” she said of awaiting the final product and community reaction.
Beckmann noted the video will contain a number of segments recognizing veterans and patriotism. “We wanted the program to be as normal as possible to a regular Veterans Day program,” she said.
Grace Kuchar and Barger co-anchor the video and provide the transition between segments.
The class struck a balance in creating the video’s tone, Kuchar said. “It’s important to use good judgment and material but also have it interesting and keep things flowing,” she said.
The class took the video very seriously, Kuchar said.
“I think we have a big responsibility. If we were going to do a virtual program, we were going to do it right,” she said. “We’re going to genuinely show that we put our time and effort into doing this so it’s more than just planting a camera in front of someone.”
SHARING THEIR TALENT
The video starts with the band playing the Star-Spangled Banner, the sixth grade leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the choir performing a “Blowin’ In The Wind/America” medley. In a salute to the veterans, the band is playing the march from each military branch. Madison Abbenhaus plays “Taps” during the credits.
Lange, who also directs the band and choir, said the combination of the two choir numbers offers a statement on the many challenges facing the nation.
“We have Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ along with ‘America,’ that people might know as ‘My Country Tis Of Thee,’” she said. “Bob Dylan’s song fits right now because there is so much division and struggle in our country. Everything is blowing in the wind. How do we fix it?”
Throughout its history, the United States has shown it’s up to any challenge, Lange said. “This is still America, and it’s a great country. We need to keep fighting for what we believe and still get along with others,” she said.
For the video, the choir and band members remained six feet apart for safety purposes, Runyon said.
The program will also feature photos of local veterans accompanied by music. Bloomfield FFA officers Kate Bruns, Aubrey Jeannoutot, Ella McFarland and Tyson Sauser collected the photos.
The virtual program will also feature footage from last month’s dedication of the Bloomfield Veterans Memorial, provided by local resident Laurie Larsen.
In addition, Larsen provided the “What Is A Veteran?” video segment featuring Bloomfield students Madyson, Kennedy and Bailey Mlady, daughters of Terri and Travis Mlady. The students talk about their mother’s service in the military, Lange said.
Presentations will be given by “Pens of the Patriots” essay winners Kaden Haverkamp, Sydney Hochstein and Sheldon Foner, who wrote “What Is Patriotism To Me?” In addition, “Voice of Democracy” winners Jaiden Johnson, Abigail Simons and Alexandra Eisenhauer will speak on “Is This The Country The Founders Envisioned?”
THE FINAL PRODUCT
Beckmann noted the trial and error that went into creating the final product.
“Sometimes we wished we had 10 people to work on this, but we truly loved doing it. We were able to reach out to the community,” she said. “I really respect our veterans so much. Even though these are such hard times (because of the pandemic), we were able to honor those veterans who have sacrificed so much for us.”
The advisors critiqued the efforts along the way and instructed students to rework areas that needed improvement for the final product, Lange said. “I feel the students are taking excellent ownership and want to see it done well,” she said.
The students weren’t the only ones who gained from the project. Runyon said she learned a great deal about her late father’s war experiences that she hadn’t known before.
“My dad passed away a few years ago. He was a World War II veteran but didn’t talk much about it,” she said. “It was amazing to go back through the photos and all the other things, to see where he was at and all the things he did for us. I can’t put it into words.”
