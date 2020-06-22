Incidents
• A report was received at 2:48 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 9:29 p.m. Friday of a fight on 3rd St.
• A report was received at 10:09 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a bicycle on Locust St.
• A report was received at 10:13 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Burgess Rd.
• A report was received at 12:28 p.m. Saturday of the theft of money on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 1:01 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 1:26 a.m. Sunday of theft of beer in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:52 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:33 a.m. Monday of the theft of a checkbook on E. 13th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:29 a.m. Friday of theft off of 304th St. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:47 a.m. Friday of theft from a business off of Highway 52.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
