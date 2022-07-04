Lemonade Day, a global national youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business in their community, is expanding again. The organization announced that it will bring the Lemonade Day experience to kids in the Yankton area on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Since 2007, more than 1 million kids have learned about business ownership by participating in Lemonade Day and hosting a lemonade stand in their community.
It has been proven that cities that rally behind Lemonade Day benefit as much as the kids and their adult mentors do. The impact of a program like Lemonade Day is four-fold:
1) teach financial literacy to kids, which is currently absent in public and private school curriculum;
2) promote entrepreneurship, which is key to jumpstart economic growth in the state;
3) teach kids to be responsible and self-reliant, and to contribute to their community’s development; and
4) foster mentorship and bring families together.
“On behalf of Explorers Credit Union and Yankton Thrive, we are excited to be bringing Lemonade Day to our region,” said Becky Wiswall, Lemonade Day City Director. “Being the first area in South Dakota to host, we are excited to promote youth entrepreneurship this summer and, in the years, beyond. We encourage everyone to get involved in some way, whether that’s helping a child with the execution of their lemonade stand or by just purchasing lemonade on Saturday, July 23.”
Mentors (parent, guardian, or adult) guide participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app as it takes participants through the journey of planning, launching, and operating a business. The valuable lessons of Lemonade Day include setting a goal, making a plan, working the plan and achieving their dreams. Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.
“Cities and communities that host Lemonade Day programs for kids of kindergarten through fifth grade age are making a difference in a positive, meaningful way: they are demonstrating their commitment to bettering people, society and the economy by supporting youth entrepreneurship,” stated Debbie Nazarian, Lemonade Day National Director.
To find out more information or to register for Lemonade Day Yankton Area, visit https://lemonadeday.org/yankton-area.
For more information, visit www.lemonadeday.org.
