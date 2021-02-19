Mount Marty University invites the community to enjoy the latest Bede Art Gallery exhibition, “Original Art,” before it closes on Feb. 24. The exhibit features the work of three student-artists: Lukas Blankman, Caitlyn Brewer and Chase Vleck. In the exhibit, visitors will be able to enjoy acrylic pours, oil paintings, drawings, mosaic and sculpture.
Brewer’s featured works are primarily acrylic pours, a form of art where paint is poured on the surface of a piece to create different and unique patterns. While some of Brewer’s work appears poured onto canvases, there are also old skulls, a shell and vases that have been given new life.
Contrasting against Brewer’s acrylic pours is Blankman’s black-and-white photography and paintings inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Keith Haring.
“Original Art” is open now and will remain open until Feb. 24, when a free reception and gallery talk will be held from 2-4 p.m.
All exhibits at the Bede Art Gallery are free and open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 1105 W. Eighth St. in Yankton, on MMU’s campus, just off of the Marian Auditorium lobby.
