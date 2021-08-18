Are you ready for some football?!
The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut, is hosting a free Fantasy Football League this fall for all ages, with bragging rights on the line each week beginning Sept. 9 and concluding with a grand prize for the league champion.
The league, which is called “Bookish Battlers,” is open to 12 teams and will feature head-to-head competitions each week leading into the playoffs.
Those interested can attend our introductory Fantasy Football 101 session on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., where we will have a guest speaker — our resident fantasy football expert Jason Clare — on hand to discuss the basics of fantasy football, how to use the free Yahoo! website, how to build your team and how the draft process works. Feel free to wear jerseys or shirts of your favorite team! Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The library league will then hold its draft on Wednesday, Sept. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. The draft will be held online, but those interested in constructing their teams alongside other teams can join the YCL staff for an in-person draft party that evening. Participants are asked to bring along their own laptop, smartphone or other device to use for the draft. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email jhoeck@cityofyankton.org.
