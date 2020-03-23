The Yankton County Veterans Service Office (VSO) will ask that any veteran (or veteran family member) seeking to correspond or communicate with the VSO be initiated by a phone call. The VSO phone number is 605-260-4420. Office hours are weekdays 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.
The veterans service officer will schedule an appointment with the veteran (or his/her family member). The VSO will have a closed-door policy while the veteran meets with the veterans service officer. The office has been staged to allow the veteran to maintain the recommended distance of social separation established by the Centers for Disease Control.
The veterans service officer suggests that the veteran or his/her family member determine what vital documents — DD-214 (discharge papers), NGB 22 (National Guard papers), death certificate, marriage certificate, et. al. — that they should bring to their appointment when they make their initial phone call to the VSO. (If the veteran cannot find a copy of his/her DD-214, he/she can make an appointment with the veterans service officer and file a Standard Form 180 so that the veteran can obtain a replacement DD-214.)
The veterans service officer regrets the discontinuation of the “first come, first served” office practices that he has utilized over the past six years. He will continue to provide the Yankton County veteran community with reliable assistance to the best of his abilities.
