PIERRE — A new online portal will give employers a new option to submit child support payments that are withheld from employees’ paychecks to the Department of Social Services (DSS).
The ExpertPay portal allows employers and payroll service providers to remit payments electronically via ACH, debit or credit card or PayPal. Payments may be set up on a one-time or recurring basis.
“The DSS Division of Child Support (DCS) is continually looking for ways to make paying child support more convenient,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “This portal will help employers submit payments easier and more securely while also helping reduce errors and costs associated with printing and mailing checks to DCS.”
Payments through the portal may be made electronically 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ExpertPay is a PCI-compliant, secure, password-protected, NACHA-compliant system.
“Employers are an important partner in ensuring children and families in South Dakota receive the support they need,” Althoff said. “We encourage all employers to make use of this new resource for submitting child support payments.”
