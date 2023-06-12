PIERRE — A new online portal will give employers a new option to submit child support payments that are withheld from employees’ paychecks to the Department of Social Services (DSS).

The ExpertPay portal allows employers and payroll service providers to remit payments electronically via ACH, debit or credit card or PayPal. Payments may be set up on a one-time or recurring basis.

