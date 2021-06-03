South Dakota on Thursday saw its smallest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the first month of the pandemic, according to the state’s Department of Health (DOH).
There were just 15 new infections recorded, the smallest daily rise since March 31, 2020. Also, the number of active cases dropped to 281, the first time it’s been below 300 since April 9, 2020.
However, one new death was posted Thursday, raising the state toll to 2,020. South Dakota has recorded 26 deaths the past two weeks. The new death was not reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw one new positive test and three new recoveries. That dropped the number of active cases to eight, the first time it’s been in single digits since Aug. 6.
No other area South Dakota counties reported new cases, and none of them have active case numbers in double digits. On Thursday, Union County, which was hit hard early in the pandemic due to a COVID outbreak at an area meatpacking plant, saw its number of active cases drop to zero for the first time since April 1, 2020. Bon Homme and Douglas counties also report no active cases.
Once again, the DOH amended the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations in several area counties downward. Thursday’s changes included: Charles Mix County (-7; overall pandemic total of 158); Yankton County (-5; 162); Hutchinson County (-3; 93); Union County (-2; 85); Bon Homme County (-1; 84); and Douglas County (-1; 59).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal recorded 83 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,249.
