VERMILLION — Students who participated in the first University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business BEST — Sioux Falls program were recognized at an event attended by city business leaders on Friday, Nov. 19.
Beacom’s Business Engagement for Students (BEST) — Sioux Falls is a student-centered, project-based program with Sioux Falls area businesses that provides students with real-world experience and creates a pipeline of prepared professionals for the workforce.
The program was developed in collaboration with the City of Sioux Falls, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.
The student teams, alongside the business leaders they collaborated with, presented the work they accomplished throughout the semester and received a certificate of participation.
Speakers at the event included Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken; Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Griffin; Sioux Falls Development Foundation Vice President for Talent and Workforce Development Denise Guzzetta; and USD Beacom School of Business Dean Venky Venkatachalam.
