• Alexander Vetter, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for aggravated assault.
• Johnathan Sobotka, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jacob Lefebvere, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Destiny Hogan, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Samantha Johnson, 26, Lake Andes, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Robert Rowe, 49, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on three warrants for failure to appear.
