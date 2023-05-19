Wagner Woman Enters Plea In Child’s Death

SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner woman has taken a federal plea deal in connection with the death of her child.
Chelsea Andersh, 27, has pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. She had also previously faced a charge of child abuse and neglect.
Andersh was charged in the September 2021 death of her five-month-old son. She ingested methamphetamine and marijuana before sleeping in the same bed with her child.
This resulted in the son’s death due to asphyxia, according to the autopsy. The contributing cause was smothering while sleeping with his mother.
The maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter is eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine followed by supervised release of three years.
The indictment alleged on or about Sept. 11, 2021, Andersh “intentionally and knowingly abused, exposed, tortured, tormented and cruelly punished a child who had not attained the age of 7 by subjecting him to an environment which was lacking in proper parental care through the actions and omissions of Andersh, and which was injurious to the child’s welfare.”
Andersh’s actions led to the child’s death, the indictment said.
