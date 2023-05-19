Wagner Woman Enters Plea In Child’s Death
de Art - stock.adobe.com

SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner woman has taken a federal plea deal in connection with the death of her child.

Chelsea Andersh, 27, has pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. She had also previously faced a charge of child abuse and neglect.

