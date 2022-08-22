100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 23, 1922
• A band of Vigilantes was organized in Yankton last night, to answer calls for posses to pursue the convicts who escaped from the state penitentiary Thursday night and were seen last yesterday near Springfield. The company consists entirely of ex-service men armed with army rifles and side arms and ammunition, men accustomed to the arms, to discipline, and for the most part familiar with the sensation of being fired upon.
• Last night, a man drove along Third Street at a rapid rate in a Chevrolet, stopped, jumped out and went on an errand. In the meantime, that almost human Chevrolet, which had been left on the north side of Third Street, obstructing traffic, backed itself nicely into a parking spot, like a trained horse, and stopped, nicely located in a stall.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 23, 1947
• A deal was completed Monday for the purchase of firefighting equipment by the Volin voluntary fire department from the Luverne company, Luverne, Minn. The purchase includes 800 feet of hose, ladders and other necessary equipment for fighting fires in the town and rural areas.
• Announcement of the opening of Yankton College’s football camp on Monday, Sept. 8, has been sent to 50 men and new prospects, who will constitute the 1947 Greyhound gridiron squad. Among those getting Coach Lorne Arnold’s call is triple-threat, all-Dakota-Iowa conference halfback, Gene “Beansie” Anderson of Yankton, back for his final year of competition.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 23, 1972
• Three days of fun, food and frolic are planned for visitors to this self-proclaimed “Hay Capital of the World” as it celebrates its centennial year this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Two thousand pounds of ribs will be prepared at the big barbecue at the Gayville park one and a half blocks west of Gayville’s main street from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
• The Yankton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday afternoon adopted specifications as drawn up by City Manager Rufus Nye for a feasibility study to investigate the use of the existing City Hall as a joint city-county public safety center, and asked Nye to contact Duffy and Associates, Yankton architects, for an estimate of the cost of the study.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 23, 1997
• A corporate move to voluntarily recall hamburger left the Yankton Burger King restaurant unable to serve beef for a time Friday afternoon. The local fast-food restaurant had to wait until 3 p.m. Friday for a shipment of replacement beef to arrive before they could start selling hamburgers again. The decision was related to the recall of 25 million pounds of beef processed at a Hudson Foods plant in Columbus, Neb.
• The University of South Dakota has announced that Terri Brne has been named assistant women’s basketball coach at USD. Brne has served as a graduate assistant at USD the past two seasons.
