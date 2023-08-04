A guest speaker from B-Y Electric is expected to address the Yankton County Solar Task Force in an informational capacity at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. and will be held in the Commission Chamber at the Yankton County Government Center, located at 321 W. Third Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.